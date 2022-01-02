Man shot at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge

Shots rang out Saturday night at Stonebridge Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge.

Police went to the Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center shopping center, anchored by Wegmans grocery store, just after 11 p.m. Saturday, January 1, after a man who had been shot walked into a hospital emergency room seeking treatment.

The unidentified victim was expected to survive, police said late Saturday night. There is no word on a motive or suspects in the shooting.

Saturday’s shooting is the second at Stonebridge in recent weeks. On December 4, the victim of a drive-by shooting at the shopping center drove himself to a nearby hospital after being shot. He was sitting in his parked SUV at 2:07 a.m. when bullets struck him.

The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police added.