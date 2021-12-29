10 most-read stories on Potomac Local News in 2021

It’s time for our annual look back at the 10 most-read stories on PotomacLocalNews.com.

This year, we’ve got everything from The Washington Redskins, er, The Washington Football Team, multiple stories about the town of Dumfries’ conversion of a pass-through place to a gaming destination, and a tale of a woman who sued the DMV over what she called a misleading letter.

From my point of view, the list is impressive, covering a diverse number of topics that affected our region this year.

The most-read list contained mostly stories and shootings and car crash in years past. While we’ve seen our fair share of those in 2021, unfortunately. However, this year’s list shows us that you value the critical community reporting are at PLN.

I wish you and your family all the best in 2022. Here’s to a happy, healthy, and productive New Year.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on PotomacLocalNews.com in 2021:

10. Manassas leaders say no to U.S. flags on utility poles, kill pilot program — February 20, 2021

9. Prince William woman sues DMV, wants the agency to send ‘better letters’ — January 1, 2021

8. Area residents hit big in Virginia Lottery — April 29, 2021

7. New fines for expired license plates to be imposed Tuesday — September 8, 2021

6. Exclusive: 2 Prince William sites considered for new Washington Football stadium — December 23, 2021

5. Five to 8 inches of snow possible Wednesday into Thursday — February 9, 2021

4. Hot Chikn Kitchn comes to Woodbridge, serves up ‘unity through food’ — January 3, 2021

3. Northern Virginia’s first gaming parlor to open in Dumfries with 95 games — January 5, 2021

2. Resort casino proposed to open in Dumfries in January 2023 — February 15, 2021

1. Police tried to stop vehicle before triple fatal crash on I-95 — March 18, 2021