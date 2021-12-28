Driver shortage forces cuts at Prince William County landfill

The Prince William County Landfill will cut its operating hours next month.

Due to a shortage of truck drivers, the landfill will be closed Sundays beginning January 9 until further notice. The change will affect the dump at 14811 Dumfries Road and a composting facility at 13000 Balls Ford Road near Gainesville.

The new operating hours for both facilities will be Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A county press release states escalating coronavirus concerns as one of the reasons for the change. Moreover, the county is short of two of its 10 truck drivers who operate the roll-off trucks, taking waste from the residential disposal area to the landfill area of the dump.

The county is recruiting new drivers, but it’s easier said than done. “I think it’s just a lack of qualified individuals who are doing this work,” said Prince William County Director of Public Works Thomas Smith when asked about the challenges he faces hiring new drivers.

According to a job posting, the starting pay for the position is $22 an hour, and drivers will work shifts spanning seven days. Applicants should have a commercial driver’s license.

The county faces stiff competition from the construction industry, having better luck at attracting drivers, said Smith.

The landfill will resume seven-day a week hours when winter breaks. “…I think we’ll be able to recruit people by the spring,” added Smith.

Officials will wait until January 9 to implement the new operating hours, which Smith considers the end of the landfill’s holiday season. The county encourages residents to bring Christmas Trees to the dump or composting facility to mulch.