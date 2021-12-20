Community Notes



Hitting the streets: The Prince William County Criminal Justice Academy Basic Law Enforcement 49th Session graduated on Friday, December 17, 2021, in a ceremony at Grace Life Community Church in Bristow. This class was composed of 39 Prince William County Police officers and two Prince William County Sheriff’s deputies. [Prince William County Police Department]

Gang related: An uptick in shootings and gun violence in the Woodbridge area is related to a dispute between rival gangs, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said Thursday. [Prince William Times/paywall]

Data centers: The Prince William Conservation Alliance plans a discussion on data centers, from the Rural Crescent to the Occoquan Reservoir. [Press release]

Luring business: In his two-year budget proposal, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to include $150 million in additional funding for a program designed to attract businesses to the commonwealth. [The Center Square]

Drought conditions expand: With little rainfall this fall, the region finds itself in a drought, as “abnormally dry” conditions span from Central Virginia to Maryland. [Twitter]

This week’s roadwork: While most lane closures will be lifted for Christmas later this week, we still have some pending road work to contend with before most begin their trips over the river and through the woods. [Virginia Department of Transportation]

Art competition: The ARTfactory is pleased to present the 18th Annual Off the Wall High School Art Exhibit & Competition. This year’s exhibition features 40 student artists. [Press release]

Warm up: The REALTOR® Association of Prince William concluded the 2021 Coats for Kids Drive by collecting a record number of 62 coats. [Press release]

Internet survey: Stafford County asks all residents to complete an internet speed survey to help the County better understand the changing broadband needs of the community. [Stafford County Government]

The preceding post is a round of stories posted to local and state news websites and press releases emailed to us. Please email your news for inclusion in this post.