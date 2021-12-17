News Separate bathrooms, outdoor classrooms wanted for Stafford’s 6th high school By Rick Horner Published December 17, 2021 at 11:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 9:03AM A reporter interviews Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News #Stafford County Public Schools