Community Notes

Data centers opposed: A town hall organized by county residents opposed to a 2,100-acre data center proposal in Prince William County’s ‘rural crescent’ drew more than 250 people to Gainesville’s Heritage Hunt neighborhood on Wednesday evening. [Prince William Times]

Six PDR properties identified: This week, Stafford County recognized the owners of the six properties most recently added to its Purchase of Development Rights Program. The properties bring the total number of acres preserved by the program to 1,035 and the number of development rights retired to 273. [Stafford County Government]

Open road: Route 628 (Winding Creek Road) in Stafford County reopened to through traffic today between Route 733 (Embrey Mill Road) and Route 1947 (Walpole Street). [Press Release]

Lane closures to be lifted: With the holidays hopping and the new year around the corner, the Virginia Department of Transportation will help ease your travel to celebrate with friends and family this winter. [Virginia Department of Transportation]

The preceding post is a round of stories posted to local and state news websites and press releases emailed to us. Please email your news for inclusion in this post.