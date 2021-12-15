Police report: Ice cream shop burglar double dips

Ice cream shop twice burglarized in a week

On December 11 at 6:12 a.m., officers went to Bruster’s Ice Cream located at 8329 Sudley Road near Manassas to investigate a burglary. Someone used a key to unlock the front door and then entered.

A manager said a cash box was missing.

Video surveillance footage shows a man who entered the business matches the suspect’s description who previously burgled the company on December 5.

At 9:10 p.m. December 5, an employee stole keys and a phone belonging to another employee. Video surveillance showed the employee exited through the businesses’ back door at 8:30 p.m. and then drove off with the stolen car.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, 25 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 145 pounds, wearing a black sweatshirt with white Nike Swoosh on the front, black gloves, and black sweat pants.

Dale City indecent exposure

On December 10 at 4:45 p.m., officers went to Dale Boulevard and Darbydale Avenue in Dale City to investigate an indecent exposure. A 70-year-old woman told police she was walking and saw a man walking toward her. As he approached, the man exposed himself to her and continued walking.

The man did not touch the woman, police said. He’s described as black, 20 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, between 140 and 150 pounds, chubby figure, and short black hair, wearing a jacket and sport-style pants.

Jersey Mikes graffiti artist nabbed

An alert eyewitness helped stop a spray-paining vandal in the act in Stafford County.

On December 8, Deputy T.M. Givler received a vandalism complaint submitted through a Facebook message. Authorities said that the subject had spray-painted a business mailbox in front of Jersey Mike’s Subs in Stafford Market Place. The statement included photos of the defacing deviant’s vehicle and provided his license plate.

The deputy Givler reviewed the license plate, which returned to Alan B. Everett, 27, of Stafford.

Coincidentally, the graffiti included the letters “ABe,” the suspect’s initials, said Stafford authorities, who likened it to a calling card used by the fictional “Wet Bandits” in the Christmas blockbuster film “Home Alone.”

Authorities found more vandalism on a mailbox in the nearby 400 block of Garrisonville Road. Deputies obtained a warrant for Everett’s arrest and captured him. Authorities said he was later released on his promise to appear in court.