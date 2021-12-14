Community Notes

Manassas man defrauds Amazon: A Manassas man pleaded guilty today to defrauding the online retailer, Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon), of over $300,000 by operating a mail fraud scheme to buy high-end products, claim a refund, then return a similar item of significantly lesser value. [U.S. Attorney’s Office]

Collective bargaining: Prince William County will decide this week if it will allow employees in its fire and rescue, and police departments to form collective bargaining units. [Insidenova.com]

Gas prices drop 2.4 cents: After steady increases throughout the fall, gas prices continued to drop Monday, the fifth straight week of decreasing prices at the pump, according to fuel tracker gasbuddy.com. [Fredericksburg.com]

Christmas tree recycling: After all the holiday festivities are over, give your Christmas tree, wreath, and other cut greenery another life as compost and mulch. [Prince William County Government]

Expect delays near Quantico: Travelers can expect overnight delays with intermittent traffic stops on I-95 southbound near exit 148 (Quantico) as construction continues to extend the express lanes by 10 miles in Stafford County. [Virignia Department of Transportation]

Be safe with new toys: Prince William County Fire and Rescue System Chief Tim Keen in conjunction with CPSC urges individuals to carefully select toys prior to purchase to reduce toy-related injuries and deaths. [Prince William County Government]

Steps to sustainability: The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently created a sustainability commission that will have the authority to make recommendations to the board for a Community Energy/Sustainability Master Plan. [Prince William County Government]

The preceding post is a round of stories posted to local and state news websites and press releases emailed to us. Please email your news for inclusion in this post.