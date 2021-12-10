Business Seafood restaurant to replace Matchbox grill at Potomac Mills mall By Rick Horner Published December 10, 2021 at 10:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 9:05AM The Crafty Crab sits at 2706 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News #Restaurants #Woodbridge