Community Notes

Santa to arrive in Occoquan by boat — On Saturday, December 4 at 10:30 a.m. on the Town Dock adjacent to Mamie Davis Park, Santa will arrive by boat. [Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta]

Terracon expands in Woodbridge — On November 10, Prince William County Department of Economic Development (PWCDED) hosted a ribbon-cutting event at Terracon’s new DC South office located at 14001 Crown Court, Suite 109 in Woodbridge. [Prince William County Government]

Rural crescent data center plan resurrects Bi-County Parkway debate – As new details emerge about a plan to turn a mostly undeveloped area of western Prince William County into a 2,133-acre data center corridor, some elected officials and civic groups are increasingly concerned it could resurrect the Bi-County Parkway, a controversial 10-mile bypass once planned to connect Interstate 66 with U.S. 50 in Loudoun County. [Prince William Times]

Permanent medication drop box — In Prince William County, residents can dispose of unwanted or unused pills, patches, ointment, or other medications at one of three permanent drop boxes at Prince William County Police Stations that provide year-round access to safe drug disposal for residents. [Prince William County Government]

County urges homeowners to protect pipes — As temperatures begin to drop over the coming weeks, now is the time to start taking preventative measures to protect your pipes and water supply and help control your utility costs. [Stafford County Government]