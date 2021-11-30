Woman faces murder charge in shooting death of roommate

A Prince William County woman faces murder charges in the shooting death of 49-year-old Travis Kelly Deardorff.

On Saturday, November 27, the suspect grabbed a gun from a bedroom and shot her roommate in the lower body following an argument, police said.

The victim later died at a local hospital. After the shooting, the suspect summoned emergency services, and when they arrived, police arrested her at about 5:50 p.m.

Lisa Gaye Myers, 56, of 13500 block of Bradford Lane near Independent Hill, is charged with 2nd-degree murder, police said. The woman remains jailed.