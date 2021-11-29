News Supervisors tackle restrictions on trucks, parking, and seek land for Route 1 project By Rick Horner Published November 29, 2021 at 6:19PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 11:11AM U.S. 1 at Telegraph Road in Stafford County [Photo: Uriah Kiser / Potomac Local News] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News