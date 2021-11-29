Bull Run library to close for 6-month renovation December 13

Another library in Prince William County will get a makeover.

Bull Run Regional Library will close for six months on Monday, December 13. The renovation will include a new digital media studio equipped for video production, an updated children’s section, a new study room, and new furniture.

To create a more open floor plan, the library will remove an information desk that currently sits in the middle of the building. A new service kiosk will be added, a library spokeswoman states.

The last day to use the Bull Run Library before it closes is Saturday, December 11. Afterward, any books placed on hold to be picked up at Bull Run will be moved to Central Library, five miles away, outside Manassas.

The renovation of the 25,000 square-foot library, located at 8051 Ashton Avenue near Manassas, will cost just under $1 million.

About this time last year, Central Library reopened after a six-month renovation. A new maker space lab was added. The county’s RELIC office focused on local history and genealogy, relocated to Central from Bull Run Libary.

Here’s the full press release from Prince William County Public Libraries about the upcoming building closure: