Before the Thanksgiving holiday, we’re going to sign off a bit early this year.

While we take an extended break from publishing new content on our website, we’ll be working on some upgrades to our site. We’ve got some exciting news about our site we’re going to share soon, so stay tuned.

We’ll post breaking news on Twitter and Facebook and send email updates (you can sign up for them here) as warranted.

In the meantime, I wish you the best the Thanksgiving season has to offer. This year, I hope you reunite with family and friends you may not have seen in 2020.

I’m thankful for my wife and baby girl, who make my life more fulfilling every day. I’m grateful for our extended family, who support us every day.

And I’m thankful for the people — many of whom I call friends — who have made me stronger, better, and wiser in all that I do.

I’m humbled by our advertisers and paid members who, over the past 11 years, have supported our mission of bringing you local news.

I hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving. We’ll be back with new content on Monday, November 29.