Exclusive: Johnson named acting Prince William County Executive

Published November 23, 2021 at 8:38PM | Updated November 28, 2021 at 1:26PM

[Updated November 28] Elijah Johnson will take control of the Prince William County Government on January 1, 2022.

The Prince William Board of Supervisors today appointed Johnson to the role of Acting County Executive during a closed-session meeting.

Johnson will replace Christopher Martino whose served in the position since 2016. Martino announced his retirement last month.

Johnson is a deputy county executive overseeing human services in the county, to include housing and community development efforts. It’s a role he’s been in since 2014.

Johnson improved the county’s community development office, moving it from a federal “troubled” rating to a rank of “high performing.”

Johnson will oversee employees in nearly 50 county government departments in the state’s second-largest jurisdiction in his new role. He’ll report to the Board of County Supervisors.