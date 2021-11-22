Theodore Pete Saunders

Theodore “Pete” Saunders, 86, of Dale City, Virginia passed away on November 17, 2021.

Pete was born in Abington, Virginia to Pete S. Saunders and Ollie Mae Saunders on February 14, 1935. He graduated from William King High School in Abington, Virginia in 1954. He married Barbara Ann Saunders on March 25, 1971 in the City of Fairfax. He worked as a Transit Operator for 42 years for WMATA (Metro). He served in the Navy on aircraft carriers U.S.S Midway and U.S.S Randolph from 1954-58.

Pete is preceded in death by his mother Ollie Mae Saunders and father Pete S. Saunders.

Pete is survived by his wife of 50 years Barbara, son James “Jimmy” (Sherry), two grandsons James “Wyatt” (8) and Logan (3), nieces, nephews and friends.

Condolence flowers may be sent to Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home and Crematory, located at 4143 Dale Boulevard, Dale City, Virginia 22192