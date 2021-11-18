A independent jeweler in Woodbridge is doing his part to help needy children during the holiday season.

Quinn’s Goldsmith posted to its Facebook page:

Each year our Lake Ridge Rotary collects gift cards for the foster children in our area. If you could help me I am matching donations up to $1,000.

If your not sure what card to buy bring in a check, cash, or call the store with a credit card. I will match your donation on the spot.

We hit our goal last year. I hope you all can help make it happen again. All donation need to be in the store by December 18.