Neighborhood Notes

Quinns Goldsmith collecting gift cards for foster children, matching donations

By Uriah Kiser

A independent jeweler in Woodbridge is doing his part to help needy children during the holiday season.

Quinn’s Goldsmith posted to its Facebook page:

Each year our Lake Ridge Rotary collects gift cards for the foster children in our area. If you could help me I am matching donations up to $1,000.

If your not sure what card to buy bring in a check, cash, or call the store with a credit card. I will match your donation on the spot.

We hit our goal last year. I hope you all can help make it happen again. All donation need to be in the store by December 18.

Quinn’s Goldsmith is located at 14901 Potomac Town Place Suite #170 in Woodbridge.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts