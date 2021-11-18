James W. Scott (Jim), 68, of Woodbridge, VA made his transition on November 10, 2021 at Inova Fairfax Hospital with his family and friends by his side, after a long battle with illness. Jim was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. He attended American University in Washington, DC, where he obtained a bachelor degree in computer science. Jim worked as a software engineer for 35 years at various software companies in the DMV, but spent most of his career with Northrop Grumman. Jim retired in 2013, he spent his time playing sports, watching TV, and traveling. He met his dear wife, Tracy, in Tokyo, Japan where they fell in love. They started a family shortly afterwards in Alexandria, VA.

Jim was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan, who also enjoyed various sports including playing tennis and basketball. He loved playing spades and other board games. Jim’s love for his family and friends was constant. He organized cookouts, trips to jazz festivals, football draft nights, loved sports cars, mentored friends and family. He was a steady loyal friend and a beloved “community husband.”

Mr. Scott is preceded in death by his parents, James and Vera Scott; his brothers, William and Andrew. He is survived by his loving wife, Tracy; his two sons, Wesley and Jordan; his daughter, Toi; his two grandsons, Chans and Phoenix, his two sisters Sharon (Chicago) and Yvonne (Philadelphia), his brother Dennis, his brother-in-law Noble, his nieces Paris, Vera and Heather, and nephews Kyle and Kenneth, and many family and friends.

The family will receive visitors from 10am to 11am on November 24, 2021. The Going Home Ceremony is scheduled for 11am at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 1:30pm at Quantico National Cemetery.

Flowers can be sent on Tuesday afternoon only, November 23, 2021 to Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA 22193.