Zhabriell Antione Perkins

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Zhabriell Perkins of Woodbridge Virginia on November 5,2021, at the young age of 20.

Zhay was full of life and an energetic and caring person. He was always there for his family as well as friends. Many times, the life of the party without trying to be, always making everyone smile and laugh. Zhabriell was taken from us at such a young age. He will forever be loved and missed.

He was a talented music artist, and basketball player. He leaves behind his cherished mother Latoya Horsley, Father Demetrius Perkins. Stepfather Damian Horsley. Cherished brother to Za’Niya, Zerenity,Zariyanna, Zhakye, Ameena,Brooklyn, Damian Jr., Zavier Lee, Lyric, Zaire, Zoey, and Naima. His Grandparents, Yael Hunt, Lennie Walker, and Louie Perkins and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends.

Zhay’s legacy will forever live on!