Business Barnes and Noble to open first Woodbridge location in January By Rick Horner Published November 16, 2021 at 12:00PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 11:16AM Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, located between Dale and Opitz boulevards in Woodbridge. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News #Woodbridge