News Prince William police to get a new boat for underwater search and recovery By Rick Horner Published November 15, 2021 at 9:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 11:17AM Prince William County Police Department's patrol boat is commonly used to guard the Potomac and Occoquan rivers. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News