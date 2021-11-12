Wake Up: Double homicide arrest; IKEA turns 35, The Great Resignation

Good morning, everyone. It’s finally Friday, and here’s a look at what’s happening.

Double homicide arrest: Police captured a 20-year-old Woodbridge man in connection to the double homicide that occurred at a home located in the 14100 block of Renegade in Dale City.

Cemetery to soon be new park: Prince William County residents will soon be the owners of a new two-acre park at Thoroughfare, near Haymarket. The community was founded by freed slaves and rallied this year after members an old cemetery that had been graded to make way for new homes. The county plans to convert the property into a public interpretive park.

Help for stabbing victim’s family: The family of a man who was found stabbed to death in Gainesville has a fundraiser to help them with expenses. The victim leaves behind a wife and nine children, and two poeple face charges in connection to his murder.

IKEA turns 35: The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is hosting a birthday celebration for the iconic furniture store at Potomac Mills mall on Monday, November 15. Registration is required. The store in Woodbridge was the second to open in the U.S.

The Great Resignation: Though you may not have made any changes to your employment, the Great Resignation may impact you on some level. Today, Whitlock Wealth Management in Manassas and Woodbridge begins a series of free webinars to cover what to you need to know as an employee, a business owner, or as a parent of a young adult.

Safer neighborhoods: Prince William County police will host a presentation by the Neighborhood Watch program on Wednesday, November 17, from 7 to 8 p.m. Participants will learn how to work with the Police Department to keep their neighborhoods safer.