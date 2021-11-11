Wake up: Toy drives get underway across the region

Good Thursday morning, everyone. Happy Veterans Day. Thank you to all who have served our great nation.
Here’s what’s happening.
Schools honor nine vets: Prince William County Public Schools took time to recognize nine staff members who have all served their country.
Click-it-or-ticket: Prince Wiliam police are stepping up seatbelt enforcement efforts with a new “Click It or Ticket” seatbelt enforcement campaign, which runs through Nov. 29, 2021.
Turkey, mashed, and gravy: Thanksgiving is right around the corner and House of Mercy is still in need of food for our Thanksgiving bags for their families.
A child and a toy: Occoquan asks area residents to sponsor a child in the town’s Un-Trim-A-Tree drive. The town works with Volunteer Prince William to ensure less fortunate children receive gifts at Christmas.