Wake Up: Most expensive race, Free PC training, Dinosaurs to return

Today, I’ll be traveling around the area to conduct interviews at a coronavirus immunization clinic in Woodbridge, a U.S. Flag display at the Prince William County Government Center, and touring a new police station under construction in Manassas.

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Jurassic expo: The dinosaurs will invade the Fredericksburg Expo Center in the New Year. More than 100 photorealistic dinosaurs will be displayed when Jurassic Quest opens January 21-23, 2022.

Stafford gov’t closed Thursday: Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed on Thursday, November 11, 2021, for Veterans Day. The courts will also be closed. Both residential and commercial services of the R-Board/Regional Landfill (Eskimo Hill and Belman Road) will remain open.

Most expensive race: The two main candidates for governor in Virginia’s 2021 elections raised about $115 million for their campaigns, which was the largest amount of money spent on any gubernatorial race in the commonwealth.

Nutcracker: Virginia National Ballet presents the 9th Annual performances of zThe Nutcracker on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. VNB’s Nutcracker is the first of the Holiday Season in the Northern Virginia region.

Free tech training: Prince William County’s Department of Information Technology launched Digital Prince William. The program’s goal is to improve technology literacy across the County by addressing all impediments for residents and businesses.

Neighborhood Watch: Police in Prince William will host a neighborhood watch training Wednesday, November 17. Participants will learn how to work with the Police Department to keep their neighborhoods safer.

ICYMI: Here’s your chance to speak out on a plan to build a $62 million replacement school in Manassas at tonight’s School Board meeting.