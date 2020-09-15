George Mason University’s Center for the Arts has been forced to cancel two outdoor performances due to international travel restrictions brought on by the coronavirus: Cirque FLIP Fabrique and Cameron Carpenter. Those who purchased tickets to these canceled events will be contacted by the ticket office.

More in a press release:

“The Center for the Arts at George Mason University announced today it must cancel two previously announced outdoor performances: Cirque FLIP Fabrique on October 17 and Cameron Carpenter on October 24. Both artists would have been traveling from outside the United States, and travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19 have made their tours no longer possible.

“We are so disappointed to have to cancel our outdoor performances at the Center for the Arts, but we recognize the complexities of travel logistics in these unprecedented times,” shares Director of Programming Adrienne Bryant Godwin. “We will look forward to bringing these artists to the Center when it is possible. While we have to put this performance model on hold in Fairfax, we hope that our patrons will either join us for outdoor concerts at our sister venue the Hylton Performing Arts Center or tune in to our digital offerings as part of Mason Arts at Home this fall.”

Patrons who have purchased tickets to the October performances are being contacted by the Center for the Arts Ticket Office.

For a full schedule of Mason Arts at Home digital content, visit: cfa.gmu.edu/maah.”