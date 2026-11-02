Prince William expands warehouse overlay next to Bristoe Station battlefield

Manassas Journal reports the Prince William Board of County Supervisors unanimously approved a zoning change Oct. 20 that expands the county’s E-Commerce Overlay District.

The amendment adds parcels southeast of the Bristow Road and Nokesville Road intersection, near Bristoe Station Battlefield Historic Park, allowing additional distribution and fulfillment activities on light-industrial land.

Residents raised concerns about truck traffic, noise, lighting, stormwater, and impacts on the historic park during public comment. Future development still requires county review.