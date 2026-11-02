Prince William

Prince William expands warehouse overlay next to Bristoe Station battlefield

By PLN News
Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park
File photo. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park.

Manassas Journal reports the Prince William Board of County Supervisors unanimously approved a zoning change Oct. 20 that expands the county’s E-Commerce Overlay District.

The amendment adds parcels southeast of the Bristow Road and Nokesville Road intersection, near Bristoe Station Battlefield Historic Park, allowing additional distribution and fulfillment activities on light-industrial land.

Residents raised concerns about truck traffic, noise, lighting, stormwater, and impacts on the historic park during public comment. Future development still requires county review.

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