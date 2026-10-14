M.C. Dean Plans $412.5 Million Manufacturing Expansion in Caroline County

M.C. Dean plans to invest $412.5 million to expand its manufacturing campus in Caroline County, adding two new plants and a projected 1,950 jobs, Virginia Business reports.

The expansion includes a 442,000-square-foot building on the main campus and a 1.5 million-square-foot building on the 600-acre north campus. Total square footage is expected to exceed 3.6 million square feet on 1,300 acres by 2030. The company also plans a Power Systems Training Center at Caroline High School starting in 2027.

“We are proud of our growth in Virginia, establishing the nation’s No. 1 at-scale modular manufacturing facility based on production right here in Caroline County,” Bill Dean said. Gov. Abigail Spanberger called the expansion “a transformational next chapter for M.C. Dean, Caroline County and the commonwealth.”

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