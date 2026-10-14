Manassas Airport Terminal Work Begins; $29.3 Million Tower Contract Proposed

Avports has started the first phase of terminal-area construction at Washington Manassas Airport, including a new passenger building and parking expansion, the Manassas Journal reports.

Staff recommends awarding Costello Construction a $29,314,862.50 contract for the replacement air traffic control tower. The Airport Commission is set to consider the recommendation Oct. 15. Passenger service remains expected by the end of 2027; no airline has been announced. Tower completion is projected for June 2029.

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