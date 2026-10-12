Manassas Journal posts videos from School Board and House District 20 forums

The Manassas Journal has posted videos of the School Board and House District 20 portions of its Oct. 4 candidate forum at the Manassas Museum. Readers can watch the videos on the Journal’s site.

School Board

Appeared:

Raul Campoverde Lindao

Sara Brescia

Javanese Hailey

Did not appear:

Lisa Stevens declined the invitation because of a scheduling conflict.

The Journal did not receive a direct response from Murina Dove or Marcus Still.

Questions asked:

What is the most urgent need in reading or mathematics in City of Manassas schools, and what evidence supports your assessment?

At the start of the upcoming term, what specific action would you propose to address that need, and when should families expect measurable improvement?

How would you work with other School Board members when disagreements arise?

What specific steps would you take to build confidence among residents and school staff that they can raise concerns and be heard without fear of retaliation?

Which current efforts to improve student achievement would you continue, change or end, and what evidence would guide that decision?

What measurable improvement in student achievement should residents expect by the end of your term, and how should they measure your results?

House District 20

Appeared:

Nate Fritzen

Did not appear:

The Journal did not receive a response to its forum invitation from Sonia Vásquez Luna.

Questions asked:

What are your top three priorities for House District 20 in Richmond, and why?

What do you see as the most important needs in the City of Manassas, the City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County portion of the district? How would you balance those needs?

What shared issue would benefit most from cooperation among the three jurisdictions, and what would you do as a delegate to help them work together?

What specific state law or budget change would you pursue to address one of those local needs, and how would it help residents?

By the end of your term, what specific result would you want to have achieved for district residents, and how should they measure your success?

The Journal said it will publish candidate highlight articles this coming week.

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