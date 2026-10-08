Stafford teacher named in jail-roster record after sheriff arrest

A Stafford County teacher is listed in a public jail roster record as booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail after an arrest by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The record names Mayada Khadr, 38, booked at 6:17 p.m. October 6 on two counts of endangerment, cruelty or injuries to children, and says bond was denied. The listing is from a site that says it pulls the jail roster. The Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed the booking. Potomac Local asked the sheriff’s office, the jail, and Stafford County Public Schools for comment.

The school division said it does not comment on personnel matters and referred questions to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office had not commented. Parents who called Rockhill Elementary, at 50 Wood Drive in Stafford, were directed to the division communications office.

The school had not issued a public statement to families as of two days after the booking date.

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