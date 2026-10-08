Stafford sheriff thanks the county for National Night Out

National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, was a success, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The office said Wednesday night was about the police-community partnership. It thanked exhibitors, community partners, and volunteers, and the neighbors who showed up.

“The conversations, smiles and shared experiences help show that strong, safe communities are built together,” the sheriff’s office said.

The office said it is honored to protect and serve the county and looks forward to next year. The post does not give a headcount or name the site.