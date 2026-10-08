Manassas police shut six massage businesses and arrest three

Manassas City Police shut down six massage businesses and arrested three people Tuesday in Operation False Front, the department said.

The operation started with a Crime Solvers tip. Detectives and assisting agencies served search and arrest warrants at the businesses and at homes in the City of Manassas, Fairfax County, and Prince William County. Police said they seized several hundred thousand dollars in cash, plus records. Several people the department described as human-trafficking victims were found and given services.

The City of Manassas Fire Marshal’s Office shut these businesses:

7 Star Spa, 8622 Centreville Road

White Moon Spa, 8645 Mathis Avenue, Suite 202

Oriental Massage, 8647 Mathis Avenue, Suite 101

Oriental Massage Therapy, 8701 Digges Road, Suite B

The Massage Dragon, 9384 Forestwood Lane

Manassas Massage Therapy, 9548 Surveyor Court

Yanzhi Mei, 44, of Prince William County, is charged with two counts of keeping a bawdy place, prostitution, sexual battery, and two counts of aiding prostitution. She is held on a $2,000 secured bond.

Yanwu Glick, 65, of Fairfax County, is charged with three counts of keeping a bawdy place and three counts of aiding prostitution. She is held without bond.

Stephen Smarr, 60, of Manassas, is charged with three counts of keeping a bawdy place and three counts of aiding prostitution. He is held on a $3,000 secured bond.

“We take these crimes seriously and are committed to addressing illegal activity in our community,” Chief Douglas W. Keen said. He thanked partner agencies and the tipsters.

Police said the three are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Tips go to the Investigative Services Division at 703-257-8000 or Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.

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