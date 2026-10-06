NextEra has until Thursday to hand Virginia records in the Dominion review

NextEra Energy must provide records about accusations of political misconduct in Florida by Thursday as Virginia regulators review its proposed acquisition of Dominion Energy, The Center Square reported.

Chief Hearing Examiner D. Mathias Roussy Jr.’s Friday ruling gives the companies four business days to supplement answers to Clean Virginia. He granted some requests and rejected others. The records include a memorandum said to have gone to then-chairman James Robo about Florida Power & Light officers and consultants, if it exists and the companies have it; records of an internal investigation Robo discussed on a January 2022 earnings call; contracts and payments involving Matrix LLC, Canopy Partners and related entities; and records given to Jacksonville’s special committee on the proposed sale of JEA.

Roussy also ordered a clearer answer on whether generation costs for large-load customers could shift to customers who stay with Dominion. The companies said that risk is never zero.

U.S. Rep. Eugene Vindman said Monday he had joined a Sept. 29 congressional letter, with U.S. Rep. Suhas Subramanyam and others, asking federal regulators to look at competition and electricity costs.

Public hearings are scheduled Wednesday in Newport News and Friday in Fairfax County. Written comments are due Nov. 9. The evidentiary hearing begins Nov. 17.