Police Blotter: Haymarket Assault; Target Robbery Arrest

Prince William County police said a 22-year-old man was treated at a hospital after an early-morning aggravated assault in the 6500 block of Trading Square in Haymarket, and that Fauquier County deputies arrested Louis Earl Blount Jr., 27, of Bealeton, on a robbery warrant from an Aug. 28 shoplifting-turned-shove at Target in Gainesville. Stafford County deputies said they arrested Johnny Blue, 26, of Stafford, for public intoxication after a Sept. 22 evening disturbance at Washington Square Plaza and took a Discover Bank scam report on Culpepper Street with no loss. Fredericksburg police asked the public for help locating Dominique Cooke, last seen Sept. 21 near The Commons at Cowan Boulevard.

Prince William County Police

Aggravated assault — Trading Square, Haymarket

On Sept. 23 at 2:12 a.m., officers responded to investigate an assault reported the prior evening in the 6500 block of Trading Square in Haymarket (20169). Police said a 22-year-old man was approached from behind and struck by an unknown person, then fell to the ground where the assault continued. The parties separated and a bystander contacted police. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was not located and was described as a white male wearing a green shirt and gray shorts.

Strong-arm robbery arrest — Target, Gainesville

On Sept. 23, officers concluded an investigation into a robbery reported Aug. 28 at about 2:50 p.m. at Target, 13301 Gateway Center Blvd. in Gainesville (20155). Police said a man concealed merchandise, shoved an employee who approached him as he left, ran with the merchandise and left in a vehicle. Officers identified the accused and obtained a warrant. On Sept. 23, Louis Earl Blount Jr., 27, of Bealeton, was arrested by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with robbery. Court date pending; bond unavailable. Police listed no booking photo.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Fraud — Culpepper Street

On Sept. 22 at 4:43 p.m., Deputy L. Smith responded to a fraud report on Culpepper Street involving a Discover Bank scam. The victim reported attempting to purchase an item when a caller claiming to be with Discover said there was fraudulent activity and asked for credit-card information. After the information was given, the victim saw unauthorized charges, notified the bank, and the bank blocked the charges and canceled the cards. No monetary loss was reported at the time of the report.

Public intoxication — Washington Square Plaza

On Sept. 22 at 7:46 p.m., Deputy Jensen responded to a disturbance at Cato Fashions near 91 Washington Square Plaza. Deputies said the suspect was asking inappropriate questions and appeared intoxicated. Contact found slurred speech, unsteady balance and an odor of alcohol. Johnny Blue, 26, of Stafford, was arrested, charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Fredericksburg Police

Missing person — Dominique Cooke

Fredericksburg police asked the public for help locating Dominique Cooke, reported missing by family and last seen Sept. 21 at about 7 p.m. in the area of The Commons at Cowan Boulevard. He was described as wearing gold pants, gold and black shoes, and a white shirt. Report No. 2026-004653. Tips: 540-373-3122 or text “FPDtip” and a message to 847-411.

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