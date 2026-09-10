Prince William County Schools cut the ribbon Wednesday evening on the new Woodbridge Elementary School, a three-story K–5 on Prince William Parkway that opened Aug. 24 for the 2026–27 year.

The school sits at 1550 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge, next to Fred Lynn Middle School near Route 1. Coverage of the project has put the cost at about $60 million, with a design capacity of about 775 students and roughly 129,900 square feet. Staff expected about 570 students when doors opened Aug. 24, according to a PWCS-provided preview published before the first day.

Woodbridge Elementary replaced Potomac View Elementary, which closed as students moved into the new building under a School Board–approved redistricting plan Potomac Local covered earlier this year. The new school also takes neighborhoods from the Kilby and Vaughan elementary zones.

Students in Phoenix-mascot shirts sang “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman in the new gym. The school’s house system — Ignite, Ascend, Ember, Forge and Radiant — was displayed on a wall screen under the motto Innovate, Design, Grow, Belong.

Principal Brooke LeVecchi leads the school. PWCS appointed her effective Jan. 5, 2026, ahead of the opening. She previously was principal of Neabsco Elementary School beginning in July 2023 and has more than 20 years in education, including roles as assistant principal, administrative intern, instructional technology coach and teacher. At Neabsco she launched tutoring supports, Franklin Covey’s Leader in Me program and a five-house system — the same kind of house structure now used at Woodbridge.

In the division’s pre-opening preview, LeVecchi said Woodbridge is “not a traditional desk and chair school” and that spaces were built for students to move, collaborate, design, create and problem-solve. She has said the Phoenix mascot stands for strength, growth, new beginnings and rising together.

Superintendent Dr. LaTanya D. McDade thanked LeVecchi and staff at the ribbon cutting, called Woodbridge the first new school opening under the Elevate 2030 strategic plan, and said the school is partnering with the Henry Ford Learning Institute for design thinking. She tied the building to early-learning and climate-and-culture goals.

School Board Chair Babur B. Lateef, M.D., said putting a school in the area had been a priority for years. He recognized LeVecchi’s family and led the crowd through the house traits — proactive, perseverant, resilient, innovative and inspiring — before dedicating the building for teaching and learning.

Woodbridge School Board member Loree Y. Williams said the campus is the district’s most recent major elementary construction since Kilby Elementary was rebuilt in 2017. She thanked the Henry Ford partnership and framed the opening as part of Elevate 2030.

Woodbridge District Supervisor Jeannie LaCroix also spoke, saying she was proud the school is in her district.

Ceremony organizers recognized construction partners after the remarks. Families packed the gym for the Sept. 9 celebration. The building is pursuing LEED certification and includes collaborative spaces such as a central learning stair, extended learning areas and a two-story media center, according to PWCS descriptions of the project.