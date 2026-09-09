Prince William Bailey directs staff to study a local marijuana tax By PLN News Published September 9, 2026 at 7:10AM Potomac District Supervisor Andrea O. Bailey [Photo: Prince William County Government] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Andrea Bailey #Christopher Shorter #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William Board of County Supervisors