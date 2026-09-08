Manassas Park sets 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 flag raising; Latino Fest Sept. 13

The Manassas Park Governing Body approved a proclamation marking the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 and set a local flag-raising for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11.

Mayor Alanna Mensing presided. A 2021 Governing Body resolution already named Sept. 11 a “day of heroes” in the city. The new proclamation, read into the record, notes nearly 3,000 people killed in New York City, at the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and honors first responders, military service members, and the city’s pledge to educate future generations. The motion carried. Officials invited residents to the Sept. 11 flag raising at 8:30 a.m., described as the time the attacks began.

Other near-term dates were also on the record.

Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 7. City Manager Carl Cole said all city facilities will be closed that day except the Community Center.

Latino Fest is Saturday, Sept. 13, starting at 1 p.m. at Costello Park.

The city’s second annual photography contest closes Sept. 18. Staff said about two and a half weeks remained when the reminder was given, with three prize tiers and a youth award for someone under 18. Details are on the city website. When a Council member asked whether Governing Body members could enter, Mensing said she did not know the exact rules and would check with the city attorney. She also said she believed Governing Body members and city employees were excluded from competing.

On consent, the Governing Body approved the July 21, 2026, minutes and appointed Loretta Harlem to a four-year term on the Commission on Aging.

Cole said Sept. 11 would be his last day before travel and that Deputy City Manager Jamie Shearn would cover through the legislative brunch.