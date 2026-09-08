Prince William How Prince William police say license-plate readers work By PLN News Published September 8, 2026 at 7:10AM Photo: Prince William County Police / Potomac Local This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Deshundra Jefferson #Dumfries #Flock #license plate readers #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #LPR #Pete Newsham #Potomac Mills #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Prince William County Police