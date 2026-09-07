News Links: Amtrak Halts Most Virginia-to-D.C. Trains; Manassas Closes Lot for Data Center Work

Amtrak will cut most Virginia-to-Washington rail service in October for tunnel work, while Manassas closes a public lot tied to data center construction, lawmakers clash over license-plate cameras, and veterans ask a court to stop a proposed arch at Arlington National Cemetery.

Amtrak to Suspend Most Virginia-to-D.C. Service Oct. 16–26 for Tunnel Track Work

Virginia Mercury reports that Amtrak will suspend most rail service between Virginia stations and Washington, D.C., from Oct. 16 through Oct. 26 to replace aging switches and crossovers at the A-interlocking in the First Street Tunnel. The existing equipment is beyond its service life and has forced a 10 mph speed restriction; passengers traveling to or from D.C. from the south should expect cancellations and route changes, with many trains ending at Alexandria and most trips to Richmond, Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Hampton Roads handled by express buses.

Virginia Railway Express will continue some service to L’Enfant Plaza during the week of Oct. 19–23, and Amtrak Virginia will offer limited trains to Alexandria while coordinating extra connections with VRE and WMATA. Officials from VRE and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority said the work is essential because more than 40% of Amtrak Virginia riders connect to the Northeast Corridor through this route; the project will install modern electric switches, repair the tunnel foundation and restore reliability before service resumes the morning of Oct. 26.

Manassas Closes Godwin Drive Parking Lot Amid Data Center Work

The City of Manassas said the public parking lot at 9800 Godwin Drive and Gateway Boulevard closed beginning Sunday, Sept. 6, and will remain shut until further notice. Officials said the closure is meant to reduce the city’s liability for damage to personal vehicles from commercial use tied to a Prince William County data center development and an anticipated workforce housing project.

The lot is the former DMV/CSC site near the city’s Godwin Drive industrial corridor, where data center construction is already concentrated. The city did not announce an alternative lot or a reopening date and said the restriction will stay in place while those projects continue.

Spanberger Calls Ban on Flock License-Plate Cameras ‘Overly Simplistic’

WTOP reports that Gov. Abigail Spanberger said Wednesday in Northern Virginia that proposals to ban automatic license-plate readers such as Flock cameras are “overly simplistic,” and that she will work with the General Assembly on rules that protect privacy while preserving a tool police use to investigate crimes, find missing children and identify suspect vehicles. Republican Sen. Glen Sturtevant has said he will introduce a ban in the 2027 session; Democratic Sen. Lashrecse Aird said work on Flock and other surveillance vendors is already underway.

Spanberger said she will stand up for Fourth Amendment rights but wants answers on how data is shared, how queries are limited and what reciprocal agreements exist among agencies. Flock recently announced it will cut data retention from 30 days to seven and require an audit tool for unusual searches; some localities have already dropped the cameras over fears the records could aid immigration enforcement or unauthorized tracking. The governor said improvements should come before lawmakers remove what she called a vital investigative tool.

25 Years Later, 9/11 Responders Still Dying From Attack-Related Illnesses

WTOP reports that illnesses tied to the Sept. 11, 2001, response continue to claim lives nearly 25 years later, with more than 400 FBI employees diagnosed and dozens dead. Thirteen of the 33 FBI employees who have died of related cancers worked at the Pentagon site in Arlington; names of more than 30 agents are inscribed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial near Judiciary Square. Darren Cox of the FBI Washington Field Office said employees who rendered aid and collected evidence at the Pentagon, World Trade Center and Shanksville remain at risk as the death toll rises.

Retired FBI agent and Evidence Response Team leader John Adams arrived minutes after Flight 77 struck the Pentagon and spent weeks at the site; he was later diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma that the World Trade Center Health Program linked to his 9/11 exposure. Adams said he did not grasp the cancer risk until a teammate died of multiple myeloma in 2008, and he described rare cancers among those who have died. After tumors spread to his spine, liver and spleen, Adams said newer treatments have left him cancer-free for a year.

Veterans Seek Restraining Order to Halt Triumphal Arch Work at Arlington Cemetery

WUSA9 reports that veterans opposing President Trump’s proposed Triumphal Arch filed a motion Friday for a temporary restraining order to stop all work after Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced excavation would begin within two weeks at Memorial Circle, the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery. The planned 250-foot gold-adorned structure would overlook the cemetery; opponents say it would disrupt a historic vista that has long symbolized national unity and that construction without congressional approval is unlawful.

Court documents argue the secretary’s planned excavation is unconstitutional and ultra vires because Congress has not authorized the project, and they ask the court to block work so officials cannot make the arch a fait accompli before a ruling on the merits. Burgum described the monument as a major piece of American architecture honoring Arlington Cemetery; regular service and cemetery operations were not described as immediately affected, but the filing seeks an immediate halt to any groundbreaking.

Quantico Schedules Live-Fire Demos Through Sept. 18

Marine Corps Base Quantico issued a training advisory for live-fire demolition demonstrations of 50 pounds and below (non-fragmentation) on Sept. 4, 9, 10, 11 and 18, generally from 7 or 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The base operates 43 live-fire ranges used by Marines, the Defense Department, federal agencies and law enforcement, and said nearby residents may hear noise or feel vibrations depending on location, weather and time of day.

Officials said training is continuous, so some noise and vibration should be expected even outside the listed demo windows, and that schedules can change for operational reasons. Updates that would affect surrounding communities are posted on the base Facebook page; more information is at quantico.marines.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories.

Sunshine and Dry Air Across Northern Virginia Through Midweek

NWS Baltimore/Washington said Monday that the region will stay dry with sunshine today, with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Tuesday and Wednesday remain dry as well, with Tuesday about 3 degrees warmer than Monday.

Temperatures and humidity will both rise gradually from Tuesday night through Wednesday. No rain was forecast in the morning outlook for the Baltimore-Washington area, which includes Northern Virginia.

Stafford Parks Opens Pools to Dogs Sept. 12–13

Stafford County Parks and Recreation will host Drool in the Pool on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Woodlands Pool and Sunday, Sept. 13, at Mark Lenzi Pool in Curtis Memorial Park, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Well-behaved dogs may swim; admission is $6 per dog plus a donation of a 3.5-pound bag of dog food, unscented laundry detergent or towels for the Stafford County Animal Shelter.

Owners must bring written proof of a current rabies vaccination and pre-register. Parks staff asked participants to bring a bathing suit and a towel for their dog. Registration is required before the event.

Fredericksburg Stand-Up Comedy Night Set for Sept. 12

Stage Door Productions will present Stand-Up Comedy Night at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Allstate Community Theater, 810 Caroline Street in downtown Fredericksburg. The 75-minute show is billed as FXBG Funnies, with comics who have appeared at clubs including Gotham, DC Improv and Funny Bone; general admission is $16.

The theater is on the fourth floor and currently has no working elevator; doors lock at showtime and late arrivals are not admitted. The performance is listed for a mature audience, and ticket sales are final. Organizers said seats remain but are selling quickly.

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