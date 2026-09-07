Manassas Park personal property bills are in the mail, due Oct. 5

Treasurer Donald Shuemaker says personal property tax bills for Manassas Park are leaving the printer and should reach taxpayers this week, with payment due Oct. 5.

Shuemaker gave the update during an early September 1, 2026 meeting. Mayor Alanna Mensing was presiding.

The personal property book was complete Aug. 28 “because of the Herculean efforts of our Commissioner Revenue and her staff,” Shuemaker said, naming Commissioner of the Revenue Lucy Pullen’s office as the team that worked for months behind the scenes.

The book went to the printer Aug. 29. Bills were then sent from the printer to taxpayers, he said, so residents should expect a paper bill this week. The due date remains Oct. 5, “on time,” he told the Governing Body.

Residents do not have to wait for the mail. Shuemaker said the bills are already live on the city website. With an account number, a taxpayer can view current properties and the assessed tax before the physical bill arrives.

For the first time, the paper bill will carry a QR code. Shuemaker said it is on the back of the bill. “We couldn’t get it on the front of the bill because of a vanity,” he said.

Scanning the code takes a phone to “the third screen,” where a resident can sign in for quick pay or sign in on the other side of the city’s website, he said. The same QR codes will appear on posters on the first and third floors of City Hall.

Shuemaker said he plans to work the third-floor lobby during tax season. Residents who pay by credit card, debit card, or e-check through the app can see him mark the account paid and receive a decal without standing at the window. E-check on the website is free, he said.

People paying personal property, water, and sewer at the same visit should take a personal property number from the kiosk, he said. He will send them to water and sewer while they remain in the personal property queue. The city will also run a dedicated water and sewer line during the ramp-up, he said.

Lobby waits were a problem last year, and early this year, Shuemaker said. Mornings are the lightest, and 8:30 a.m. is usually the lightest time of day.

He flagged one known billing issue involving disabled veterans. After his three minutes were called, he added that residents with billing questions should call the Commissioner’s office or his office.

The Treasurer’s Office collects personal property taxes and related payments for the city. Official contact information is listed under the Treasurer’s Office.