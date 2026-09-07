Brentsville boys soccer honored after first regional title since 1998

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors honored Brentsville District High School’s boys soccer team on Tuesday night, Sept. 1, after a season that returned the Tigers to the top of Class 3.

The recognition was held from the afternoon session because players were still in school. Chair-at-Large Deshundra Jefferson opened the item. Brentsville District Supervisor Tom Gordy represents the school. Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega joined the presentation.

The Tigers won the program’s first regional championship since 1998. They reached the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament for the first time since 2008 and played in the 2026 Class 3 state championship game.

Vega said she was proud of the team and that her son plays for Brentsville. The school is in Gordy’s district, she said, but her son lives in the Coles District. Redistricting sent some Coles students to Brentsville, which is why the supervisors presented the proclamation together.

Senior midfielder Noah Coughlin was named the 2026 VHSL Class 3 boys soccer player of the year. He scored 21 goals and added 12 assists in his final season. His career totals were 38 goals and 24 assists. He was a two-time first-team all-district and first-team all-region selection.

Coughlin was away at college and did not attend. Parents Nick and Nikki accepted the recognition for him.

Board members congratulated the Tigers and Coughlin’s family as players lifted the trophy in the chambers.