Schools Stafford high schools short 5 weeks of class — board weighs adding days or killing electives By PLN News Published September 4, 2026 at 7:55AM Stafford County students / Stafford schools This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Education #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Schools #Stafford #Stafford County Public Schools