Police Blotter: Fatal Crash, Sexual Assaults Reported

A passenger was killed early Wednesday after a vehicle left Richmond Highway in Stafford and caught fire, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Deputies are still trying to identify the driver of a black SUV who stopped and pulled the other occupant from the burning vehicle. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fredericksburg police and the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office also asked the public for help finding a 30-year-old Spotsylvania man they say is wanted in two related sexual assaults at massage businesses on Plank Road.

Prince William County police said there were no significant incidents or arrests overnight and did not issue a daily incident report for Thursday, Sept. 3.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Fatal Crash on Richmond Highway

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called to a vehicle on fire on Richmond Highway near Twin Brook Lane. Officials said the vehicle left the roadway before catching fire.

Southbound Richmond Highway was shut down for an extended period while Stafford County Fire and Rescue treated the occupants and put out the fire.

The passenger was confirmed dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office did not release the passenger’s name.

Investigators said the driver of a black SUV stopped and pulled the other occupant from the vehicle. Deputies are trying to find that driver to gather more information.

Anyone with information about the black SUV driver, or with video of the crash, is asked to contact Deputy Motley at [email protected] or 540-658-4450. The investigation is ongoing.

Fredericksburg Police Department

Man Sought in Related Sexual Assaults

Fredericksburg police and the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they have linked two sexual assaults at massage businesses along Plank Road and are seeking a suspect who has not been arrested.

On March 12, Spotsylvania deputies responded to a report that a woman was raped while working at a massage therapy business in the 5000 block of Plank Road. Detectives collected evidence and released a flyer seeking help identifying the suspect.

On Aug. 31, Fredericksburg police received a similar report from a woman who said she was raped while working at a massage and wellness spa in the 2100 block of Plank Road. Witnesses helped investigators develop a suspect. Detectives then compared that description with the Spotsylvania flyer and determined the cases were connected.

Police identified the suspect as Cesar Mario Torres Juarez, 30, of Spotsylvania. He is described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 175 pounds, with black hair. His whereabouts were unknown Thursday. Investigators believe he may be in the South Boston, Virginia, area and are searching for him.

He is wanted in Fredericksburg on charges of rape, forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration, abduction with intent to defile and strangulation. He is wanted in Spotsylvania on charges of rape, abduction by force and assault and battery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fredericksburg police at 540-373-3122, option 2, or the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115. Sexual assault support is available through the Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault at rcasa.org or 540-371-1666.

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