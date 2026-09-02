News Links: Great Falls Killing Tied to Affair Screenshots; PWC Fire Marshal Retires After 49 Years

Police documents describe a Great Falls stabbing tied to affair screenshots, Prince William’s longest-serving firefighter retires after 49 years, and statewide election and energy decisions land as Labor Day weekend approaches.

Police Documents Tie Great Falls Stabbing to Affair Screenshots

According to Fox 5 DC, Fairfax County police documents say 19-year-old Alexis Antonio Cedillos-Campos killed 42-year-old Carmen Lizet Puch after she sent screenshots of their affair to his girlfriend. Puch was found stabbed near trails in Great Falls on Aug. 17; the two worked together at a restaurant and had been involved in an intimate relationship.

A witness told detectives Cedillos-Campos left work early the Sunday before the killing, said he was going to kill Puch, coordinated a meetup in a 1:30 a.m. Monday phone call, then later called to say “he did it.” Police said surveillance video and call records corroborated the account; investigators recovered black latex gloves and a water bottle that smelled of gasoline at the scene, and an Aug. 18 autopsy found multiple sharp-force injuries and ruled the death a homicide.

Prince William Fire Marshal Matt Smolsky Retires After 49 Years

According to the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue, Assistant Chief and Chief Fire Marshal Matt Smolsky has retired after 49 years with the department. County fire officials said Smolsky reported for duty for the final time and leaves as the agency’s senior member, with more tenure than anyone else in the department.

The department described his career as a long record of leadership in fire and rescue operations and fire marshal duties serving Prince William County residents. Officials thanked Smolsky for decades of service and wished him well in retirement.

Virginia Canceled Thousands of Declared Noncitizen Voter Registrations

According to The Daily Signal, a column citing NBC News and state records says Virginia removed more than 6,300 people identified as noncitizens from its voter rolls, renewing debate over how those names were registered. Records obtained by Judicial Watch show the Virginia Department of Elections canceled 6,531 “declared noncitizen” registrations between June 2024 and June 2026 after the DMV flagged people who indicated they were not citizens when applying for or renewing a license or ID.

Registrars send notice and cancel a registration if the person does not confirm citizenship within 14 days; Judicial Watch said the records released to it did not include voting histories for those cancellations. Rep. Ben Cline and former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli have argued motor-voter registration put ineligible names on the rolls and have called for the federal SAVE Act, while the state paused some noncitizen removals in the 90 days before federal elections under an April settlement. Early voting in Virginia begins Sept. 18.

Virginia Opens Grants to Cover Grid Costs for Public Solar Projects

According to The Center Square, Virginia has opened a $2 million Solar Interconnection Grant Program to help local governments and school divisions pay utility-required grid connection costs that can stall public solar projects. Applications opened Monday through the Virginia Department of Energy, with a deadline of Oct. 2; the money comes from the general fund in fiscal 2027 and was authorized by identical bills that took effect July 1.

Competitive grants may cover eligible interconnection expenses—such as transformers, relays, metering changes, protection equipment and engineering—up to 25% of a project’s total cost or $600,000, whichever is less, with priority for projects on previously developed sites. The temporary program expires July 1, 2027, and Virginia Energy must report annually to legislative budget chairs; Director Vince Maiden said it is intended to keep viable public solar projects from being delayed by connection costs that exceed available capital.

Manassas Factory of Fear Drive Collects Food for House of Mercy

According to a House of Mercy announcement, the ARTfactory’s Factory of Fear attraction in Manassas is collecting nonperishable food through Oct. 1 for a “Feed the Fear” drive. All donated items will go to House of Mercy to help stock shelves for local families.

Drop-offs are being accepted at the ARTfactory, 9419 Battle Street in Manassas. Organizers said the most-needed items include canned vegetables, canned soups and boxed meals, pasta, rice, cereal, peanut butter and shelf-stable snacks.

Prince William Public Libraries Closed for Labor Day Weekend

According to Prince William Public Libraries, all library locations in the county will be closed Saturday, Sept. 5, through Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day. The closure applies systemwide.

Regular hours are expected to resume after the holiday weekend. Residents needing materials or services should plan around the three-day shutdown.

Fredericksburg Chamber Marks 22 Years for CEO Susan Spears

According to the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, President and CEO Susan Spears is marking 22 years with the organization. Spears joined the Chamber in 2004 and has served as president since 2010, focusing on regional collaboration, advocacy, leadership development and member services in the Fredericksburg area.

Chamber officials said her work has included serving as executive director of Leadership Fredericksburg, hosting the Leader 2 Leader podcast and representing the region on boards and organizations. The Chamber credited her tenure with building relationships and developing local business leaders.

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