HOT CHICKEN GETS A NEW HANDLE: Woodbridge HCK quietly flips to Cravin’ Point

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Woodbridge’s original hot chicken shop is hanging a new name on the building.

A banner photographed Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, on the storefront at 14313 Potomac Mills Road in the Potomac Festival Shopping Center reads Cravin’ Point, with a line for hot chicken, wings, burgers and shakes. DoorDash already lists that same store as “Cravin Point (Hot Chicken & Burgers)” on the old HCK Hot Chicken page.

The restaurant is not a new tenant. It is the same address, same phone — (571) 398-2145 — and the same Nashville-style operation that opened Nov. 15, 2020, as Hot Chikn Kitchn, later marketed as HCK Hot Chicken.

Potomac Local emailed franchise and support contacts on Wednesday seeking on-the-record answers before publication. The company did not respond by Thursday morning.

What we can document

HCK started in Woodbridge during the pandemic. Founders Mike Sarago, his son Anthony Sarago and chef Freddy Gilmore built the brand around sauced, made-to-order hot chicken — not a dry rub — and the slogan “Unity Through Food.” The shop took the former Sweeto Burrito space. Heat levels have long included Base, After Burner, Angry Hot and Medic. Chicken is advertised as halal.

The brand has already changed names once. It launched as Hot Chikn Kitchn. Franchise Times later reported a rebrand to HCK Hot Chicken. Cravin’ Point appears to be the next layer, at least on the Woodbridge building and on some delivery apps.

The new banner adds burgers and shakes to the old chicken-and-wings pitch. A July review of the Woodbridge shop already said the business was expanding its menu.

This is not Crimson Coward on Ridgefield Village Drive. That is a separate hot chicken chain.

Maryland

Maryland’s only confirmed HCK restaurant is in Waldorf, at 3054B Waldorf Market Place, owned by Cody and Shalita Steele. It opened with a grand opening Jan. 17, 2026. Public listings as of this week — Yelp, Seamless, MapQuest — still use HCK Hot Chicken or Hot Chikn Kitchn, not Cravin’ Point.

The Steeles have said they planned a second shop in St. Mary’s County for fall 2026. Potomac Local could not confirm that location is open or that it is using the Cravin’ Point name.

If readers have seen a Cravin’ Point banner in Waldorf or St. Mary’s, send a photo to the newsroom. We will update.

Where the name already shows up

DoorDash’s order online platform is using Cravin Point (Hot Chicken & Burgers) on at least these former HCK / Hot Chikn Kitchn store pages:

• Woodbridge, Va. — 14313 Potomac Mills Road (Potomac Festival). Banner on the building as of Aug. 25.

• Sarasota, Fla.

• Amherst / Buffalo, N.Y.

Yelp, Grubhub, Toast, and the company website, eathck.com, still say HCK Hot Chicken in many places. Instagram is still @hckhotchicken. The change is uneven: building and delivery apps first, official site later.

HCK / Hot Chikn Kitchn shops

Virginia

• Woodbridge — 14313 Potomac Mills Road (Potomac Festival). Flagship. Exterior now Cravin’ Point; DoorDash using Cravin Point.

• Stafford — 50 North Stafford Complex Center.

• Fredericksburg / Spotsylvania — 10007 Patriot Highway, Suite 125.

• Vinton — 2499 East Washington Avenue.

• Herndon — Village Center at Dulles. Planned for years; an October 2025 landlord eviction notice left the deal in doubt. Treat as not open.

Maryland

• Waldorf — 3054B Waldorf Market Place. Open as HCK on public listings this week.

• St. Mary’s County — announced as a second Steele location, fall 2026 target; status unconfirmed.

Other states

Shops that have operated, or been publicly listed, as Hot Chikn Kitchn or HCK Hot Chicken:

• Florida — Sarasota (DoorDash using Cravin Point); Tampa

• Texas — Fort Worth

• North Carolina — Greenville

• New Jersey — Paramus

• New York — Amherst / Buffalo (DoorDash using Cravin Point)

Corporate materials have listed headquarters in Woodbridge and, later, in Sarasota. Franchise papers use Hot Chikn Kitchn LLC doing business as HCK Hot Chicken.

What it means for diners

If you have been going to the Potomac Festival shop for the Nashville sandwich, tenders, wings, chicken and waffles, or loaded fries, the kitchen is the same place. The sign out front is new. Burgers and shakes are the items to look for on the board.

Hours at Woodbridge have typically been 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call (571) 398-2145 to confirm.