News Links: Man Who Killed His Landlord Leaves the Country on a Weekend Pass

Police charged men from Woodbridge, Manassas and Stafford in an undercover child-exploitation operation, a Fairfax patient committed after killing his landlord left the country on a weekend pass, and Stafford officials said next year’s budget will be especially tight.

Woodbridge, Manassas and Stafford Men Among Nine Arrested in Child Exploitation Sting

According to FOX 5 DC, police arrested nine men ages 21 to 48 in an undercover operation targeting suspects who initiated sexually explicit online conversations they believed were with minors. Detectives said most of the men traveled expecting a sexual encounter with a child and instead were met by investigators. The nine suspects face a combined 20 criminal charges, including solicitation of a minor, procuring a minor for prostitution and attempted indecent liberties.

Those arrested from local communities include Rashad Taheem Norris, 32, of Woodbridge; Wilmer Aguilar Cruz, 28, of Woodbridge; Carlos Navarrete Campos, 42, of Manassas; and Joshua Paul Blochowicz, 41, of Stafford, along with men from Ashburn, Alexandria, Springfield, Reston and North Carolina. Police said Norris was held without bond, while Cruz, Campos and Blochowicz were released on bonds ranging from $1,500 to $5,000. Investigators urged parents to monitor children’s online activity and use available security settings.

Man Who Killed His Landlord Leaves the Country on a Weekend Pass

According to FOX 5 DC, Gov. Abigail Spanberger said she intends to determine how Abdulloi Toshpulodzoda was able to obtain a passport and leave the United States while on an unescorted weekend pass from the Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute. Toshpulodzoda was accused of killing his landlord in 2019, found not guilty by reason of insanity and committed in 2020. Court records show he traveled to Washington, D.C., in 2024 for a passport with support from the Commonwealth’s attorney, then boarded a one-way flight from Dulles Airport to Tajikistan on July 6 while using a 48-hour pass allowed under state law.

The Department of Homeland Security said an immigration judge ordered Toshpulodzoda’s removal on June 24 and that he self-deported on July 6 after entering the country legally in 2009. A judge had denied him conditional release as recently as June. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said his department is not notified when patients receive unescorted passes, and the Commonwealth’s attorney later asked a judge to issue a warrant enforceable outside Virginia. Spanberger’s office said the governor will push for changes in the system that allowed the departure.

Stafford Administrator Warns Next Year’s County Budget Will Be Especially Difficult

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press, Stafford County Administrator Bill Ashton told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the fiscal 2028 budget will be the most challenging the county has prepared yet. Ashton said supervisors have made clear they do not want another real-estate tax increase after raising the rate this year from $0.9236 to $0.9675 per $100 of assessed value, even as 3.4% inflation and growing tax breaks for disabled veterans continue to squeeze available revenue.

Ashton said the county cannot afford to hire new employees in the next budget year and asked supervisors for earlier direction so he can make trade-offs that the board will accept before he presents a spending plan on March 2, 2027. Board Chairman Deuntay Diggs said cuts are likely and that not everything will be fully funded, while Vice Chairwoman Maya Guy asked whether options could still be presented to add a few key positions. Ashton replied that the fiscal repercussions of new hiring “are not pretty.”

Virginia Students Post Slight Gains on SOL Reading and Math Tests

According to The Center Square, Virginia students recorded modest gains on Standards of Learning tests in the 2025-26 school year, with statewide reading and math pass rates each rising 0.4 percentage points to 74.5% and 72.9%. History improved the most, climbing 3.2 points to 69.6%, while science slipped 0.2 points to 70.9%. High school students posted stronger results, and state officials noted that 16% of middle school students took advanced high school math courses instead of grade-level SOL tests, with 95% of those students passing an end-of-course exam.

Results varied by grade and division: seventh- and eighth-grade math pass rates declined even as 53 divisions maintained or improved both reading and math, including notable math gains in Alexandria and Fredericksburg. Statewide scores remain above pandemic-era lows but have not returned to pre-pandemic pass rates of 78% in reading and 82% in math. The 2025-26 school year was the last in which a score of 400 counted as passing on all SOL tests; Virginia will begin raising cut scores on most reading and math exams next year, phasing the change in through 2029-30.

Manassas Says Contractor Is Catching Up After Missed Trash Pickups

According to the City of Manassas, several streets missed regular trash collection on Wednesday, Aug. 26. City officials said they are aware of the lapses and that the collection contractor has confirmed crews are working to pick up the missed routes as soon as possible. The city’s Refuse and Recycling team said it is monitoring the situation and will issue further updates as more information becomes available.

Areas known to be affected so far include School Street, Prince William Street, Lincoln Avenue, Jefferson Street, Old Wellington Road and McKinley Avenue. Officials said staff have been fielding a high volume of calls and asked residents for patience while the missed collections are completed.

Dumfries Cuts Ribbon on New Tesla Supercharger at Wawa

According to Prince William Living, the Town of Dumfries celebrated the ribbon cutting of a new 12-stall Tesla Supercharger site at the Wawa at 3600 Pointe Center Court. The station, which uses Tesla’s latest V4 chargers, opened to drivers on Aug. 19, and town officials held the ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Eligible non-Tesla electric vehicles may also use compatible Supercharger locations, with drivers advised to check the Tesla app for vehicle, adapter and site compatibility.

Mayor Derrick R. Wood said the project is part of the town’s effort to give travelers more reason to stop in Dumfries rather than pass through, supporting local businesses and positioning the community as a growing Northern Virginia destination. Town Council members, staff, partners and residents attended the ribbon cutting.

Stafford Breweries Take Home Medals at 2026 Virginia Craft Beer Cup

According to Tour Stafford VA, three Stafford County breweries earned medals in the 2026 Virginia Craft Beer Cup sponsored by the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild. Barley Naked Brewing Company won gold in the stout category for Irish Prenup and silver in strong European lagers for Hung Monk. 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Company took silver in stout for O’Dark Thirty, and Laudenbach Brewing earned silver in dark European lagers for Schwarzwald Lager.

The statewide competition drew 347 entries judged by a 36-member panel, with winners announced at the Virginia Craft Beer Summit & Gala. Northern Virginia Magazine also noted other local medalists, including Eavesdrop Brewery in Manassas, which won gold in the wood-aged category for Unspoken.

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