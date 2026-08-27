News Links: COVID Uptick, Teacher Vacancies and Manassas School Visit

COVID-19 activity is climbing again in Virginia, including high wastewater readings in Woodbridge, while nearby school divisions report lingering teacher vacancies, a national education leader visits a new Manassas campus, and Prince William and Manassas roll out new library loans and a city license plate.

COVID-19 Activity Rises Again in Virginia as Woodbridge Wastewater Levels Climb

According to the Prince William Times, COVID-19 activity in Virginia remains low but is increasing, the Virginia Department of Health said, with 842 cases recorded in the week ending Aug. 22. Emergency room and urgent care visits for diagnosed COVID-19 accounted for 0.6% of all such visits that week, a share that has tripled since mid-July. State officials said late-summer increases have occurred each year since 2020, though summer peaks have been lower over time.

Wastewater monitoring also shows rising levels of the virus that causes COVID-19, and readings from the H.L. Mooney sewage treatment facility in Woodbridge were among the highest in the state. Hospitalizations have not increased yet, which health officials noted is a lagging indicator. The trends match the national picture and may mark the start of a late-summer wave. Officials urged residents to practice good hygiene, stay home when sick and talk with a health care provider about the updated 2026-27 COVID-19 vaccine expected to become widely available in the coming weeks.

Teacher Vacancies Persist as Fredericksburg-Area Students Return to Class

According to the Fredericksburg Free Press, students across the Fredericksburg region returned to class this month while several school divisions still have unfilled teaching jobs amid an ongoing teacher shortage. Fredericksburg City Public Schools reported 95.2% of teaching positions staffed, with vacancies or long-term substitutes at Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools, Walker-Grant Middle School and James Monroe High School. Stafford County opened with 40 classroom teacher vacancies out of about 2,153 positions, and Spotsylvania County started with 51 vacant licensed positions out of about 1,845.

Caroline County reduced its long-term substitutes from 41 two years ago to 17 this year, while King George County Schools reported eight teacher positions that are vacant or filled by long-term substitutes working toward licensure. Virginia Department of Education data from last school year showed vacancy rates of about 17% in Caroline, 8% in Spotsylvania, 5% in Fredericksburg, 2% in King George and 1.6% in Stafford. Elementary classroom, special education, world language and math positions had the highest vacancy rates across Planning District 16 and remain among Virginia’s critical shortage teaching areas.

NEA President-Elect Tours New Jennie Dean Elementary in Manassas

According to InsideNoVa, Princess Moss, a longtime Virginia music teacher and incoming president of the National Education Association, visited the new Jennie Dean Elementary School in Manassas on Tuesday as part of a national back-to-school tour. Moss, who taught for 21 years in Louisa County and previously led the Virginia Education Association, met with students and staff and called the school a welcoming hub for a diverse community. Principal Ed Stephenson guided the tour of the newly opened campus, which is serving its first students in the 2026-27 school year.

Stephenson said the school community remains connected to the legacy of founder Jennie Dean, who was born into slavery in Sudley Springs and established the Manassas Industrial School for Colored Youth in 1893. Moss said she was encouraged by Stephenson’s focus on high expectations for students and that she wants to listen directly to educators as she prepares to take office Sept. 1. The NEA represents about 3 million educators nationwide.

Prince William Libraries Launch ‘Library of Things’ for Unusual Loans

According to the Prince William Times, Prince William Public Libraries this month launched a Library of Things collection that lets cardholders borrow nontraditional items they may need only occasionally. The growing inventory includes tools, games and other products such as a four-person pickleball set, a keyboard piano, a pressure washer, a thermal sensor and a sleep machine. Patrons can browse the collection at pwcva.gov/library, place a hold through the online catalog and pick up items at their preferred branch.

The libraries have long circulated more than books, including media and items such as SAD lamps, mobile Wi-Fi hotspots and Chromebooks. Officials said the new collection is another way the system aims to meet community needs and that more items will be added based on public interest and demand.

New City of Manassas License Plate Now Available Through Virginia DMV

According to the City of Manassas, a new City of Manassas specialty license plate is now available through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. City officials said the plate was first envisioned as part of Manassas’ 150th birthday celebration in 2023 and features the city seal with Historic Town Hall and the slogan “Historic Heart, Modern Beat.” The plate can be used on a vehicle or purchased as a souvenir display plate.

The Virginia DMV lists the plate fee at $10 a year in addition to the regular registration fee, with personalization also available for an extra $10 annually. A disabled parking symbol can be added on request, and the plate allows up to six characters. Residents can order the plate or a souvenir version through the DMV’s online plate purchase system.

Fredericksburg Chamber Plans Sept. 16 Workforce Forum at UMW Stafford

According to the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, a half-day workforce forum is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the University of Mary Washington Stafford Campus. The chamber said the program is aimed at employers facing hiring and talent challenges and will include a keynote by Germanna Community College President Dr. Tashika Griffith. Early-bird registration is $85 through Friday, Aug. 28.

Scheduled sessions include school leaders from Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg, Caroline and King George discussing education, AI and talent pipelines, along with speakers from the University of Mary Washington, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Bay Consortium Workforce Development Board. The chamber said a Career Connections Experience will introduce attendees to recent high school and college graduates already working in the region.

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