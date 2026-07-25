Police Blotter: Fatal Crash, Shooting Arrest Reported

A 26-year-old man died early July 24 after driving through a red light, traveling the wrong way and striking a concrete barrier and a parked truck on Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.

Prince William County police also investigated a hotel room firearm discharge that led to an arrest, a separate shots-fired call that damaged a residence, and two commercial burglaries.

Stafford County deputies made several arrests the same day, including for DUI, hit-and-run, public intoxication and outstanding warrants involving narcotics.

This daily police blotter covers the most notable incidents reported by Prince William County Police and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Prince William County Police

Fatal Crash on Prince William Parkway

On July 24 at 1:31 a.m., officers responded to the area of Prince William Parkway and Quartz Avenue in Woodbridge to investigate a crash. The driver of a 2012 Nissan Altima, a 26-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Prince William Parkway approaching Minnieville Road. He proceeded through a red light and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes approaching Quartz Avenue. The vehicle then crossed the eastbound lanes, struck a concrete barrier and a parked, unoccupied 2022 Ford F-250 equipped with a rear truck-mounted attenuator. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed is believed to be a factor. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.

Shooting Into Occupied Dwelling at Candlewood Suites

On July 24, officers responded to the Candlewood Suites at 11200 Balls Ford Road in Manassas to investigate a report of shots fired. The investigation revealed that on July 23 at approximately 9 p.m., a hotel guest was cleaning his firearm in his room when it discharged and struck a neighboring room. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Richard Edward Pepin, 58, of East New Market, was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm. Court date is pending.

Shots Fired on Quail Run Lane

On July 23 at 11:53 p.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of Quail Run Lane in Manassas to investigate a report of shots fired. Multiple gunshots were heard and a residence was struck by gunfire. Officers located multiple shell casings in the area. A police K-9 searched the area but the suspect was not located. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. The suspect was described as a male wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans and white tennis shoes.

Commercial Burglary at Washington Reid Elementary School

On July 23, officers responded to Washington Reid Elementary School at 16108 Dumfries Road in Dumfries to investigate a reported burglary at the school, which is currently under construction. At approximately 12:23 a.m., entry was made onto school property through a hole cut in the fence line. Locks on a construction trailer were damaged, and entry was gained into the school by cutting locks on the front door and a utility closet door. Copper wire and multiple power tools and construction equipment were reported stolen. No suspect information was available.

Commercial Burglary on Signal Hill Road

On July 23, officers responded to the 8100 block of Signal Hill Road in Manassas to investigate a reported burglary. Sometime overnight, the side door to a business had been tampered with and opened. No property was reported missing. No suspect information was available.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Hit-and-Run, DUI Arrest on Stafford Lakes Parkway

On July 23 at 4:55 p.m., Deputy Hart responded to a hit-and-run in the area of Stafford Lakes Parkway. The suspect rear-ended the victim, ran a red light and fled the scene. The suspect’s vehicle was found with significant front damage and several opened alcoholic beverages on the floorboards. The suspect was located sitting on the curb near the vehicle. He displayed signs of impairment and was also wanted out of Spotsylvania County. He declined field sobriety tests and a breath sample. Gordon Bruce, 60, of Fredericksburg, was arrested and charged with willfully circumventing an ignition interlock system, driving under the influence, driving after forfeiture of license, refusal to test, driving without a title, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, hit-and-run and driving with a revoked license, along with outstanding warrants. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

DUI Arrest at Mine Road and Courthouse Road

On July 23 at 4:29 p.m., Deputy Courtney responded to an auto accident in the area of Mine Road and Courthouse Road. The suspect hit the victim while moving into the victim’s lane. He displayed signs of impairment, admitted to drinking earlier that day and empty alcoholic beverages were found inside the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were administered and a breath sample was received. Hunter Wilbraham, 29, of Stafford, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, drinking while operating a motor vehicle and a traffic lane violation.

Warrant Service, Narcotics Arrest on Fidelity Lane

On July 23 at 7:08 a.m., Deputy Quick observed a suspect wanted out of King George and conducted a traffic stop on Fidelity Lane. During a search, narcotics were found. The suspect admitted to driving without a valid driver’s license. Josue Menjivar Mejia, 24, of Stafford, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and driving without a license, along with outstanding warrants. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Public Intoxication Arrests on Black Masters Drive

On July 23 at 2:52 a.m., Deputy Philippsen responded to a disturbance in the area of Black Masters Drive. Two suspects were yelling in a parking lot and displayed signs of impairment. Tierra Brown, 21, of Stafford, and Isaiah Erby, 22, of Stafford, were arrested and charged with public intoxication. Both were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

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