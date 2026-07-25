Fredericksburg to Conduct Sanitary Sewer Cleaning and Inspection

“The City of Fredericksburg Department of Public Works and Utilities will begin working on areas of its citywide sanitary sewer cleaning and inspection program on July 27, 2026,” the City of Fredericksburg reported. The preventive work will remove grease, roots, sediment and other debris while identifying aging infrastructure, starting in the Mayfield neighborhood and continuing west, with southern-end operations expected to run through the end of October 2026.

Residents may experience temporary gurgling noises, sewer odors or water movement in fixtures and could see vacuum trucks or short traffic delays near manholes, but sewer service will remain available; the City asks the public to keep toilet lids closed and contact Public Works at 540-372-1023 with any concerns.

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