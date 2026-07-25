Early Voting Available Today and Tomorrow

“Early voting is available today and tomorrow! Early voting for the August 4 primary began on June 18! Saturday and Sunday voting is available from 11 AM to 4 PM,” Stafford County reported.

For the first time under a new law, Virginia’s election offices were open Sunday, but in nearly half the state no one showed up to vote, Cardinal News reported. Turnout was strong in some Northern Virginia localities while most rural areas recorded zero in-person votes, with offices required to open again this Sunday.

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